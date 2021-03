News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to repots of a small grass fire just before 10 a.m.

The fire is at Highway 24, the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass.

According to CSFD, no structures are threatened at the time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Smoke is visible.

No word on what caused the fire.