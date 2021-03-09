Emotional Distress lawsuit against United Airlines after engine failure

News

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Passengers on a United Airline flight, that dropped parts over Broomfield, are now suing the airline.

Plaintiffs are citing emotional distress after the engine failure forced the Boeing 777-200 to return to the Denver International Airport.

On February 20, United Flight 328 embarked from DIA to Honolulu. While flying over Broomfield, passengers heard a large explosion. The right engine had exploded, and debris began falling across the Denver suburb.

No one on the flight or on the ground was hurt, however, according to 9News, the lawsuit calls the incident a "near-death experience" and it could've been avoided.

Questions are now rising about how thoroughly the plane was inspected.

In response, United Airlines released a statement saying safety remains their highest priority.