Published 4:52 pm

Colorado surpasses $10 billion in cannabis sales since 2014

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado has surpassed $10 billion in total cannabis sales since legalization in January of 2014.

The Colorado Department of Revenue released monthly marijuana sales and tax and fee revenue figures, along with confirming making more than $10 billion in total sales.

The Marijuana Sales Reports summarizes the total sales made monthly by medical and retail marijuana stores by county.

The Marijuana Tax Reports show state tax and fee revenue collected monthly in the Colorado state accounting system.

The CDOR released the following data for February and January.

DateMarijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
February 2021$34,747,575
January - February 2021 Calendar Year Total$69,728,521
To Date Total (since February 2014)$1,665,175,473
DateMarijuana Sales
January 2021$187,603,697
January 2021 Calendar Year Total$187,603,697
To Date Total (since January 2014)$10,166,397,770

To read the full Marijuana Sales Reports, click here.

To read the full Marijuana Tax Reports, click here.

Shelby Filangi

