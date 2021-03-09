Colorado surpasses $10 billion in cannabis sales since 2014
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado has surpassed $10 billion in total cannabis sales since legalization in January of 2014.
The Colorado Department of Revenue released monthly marijuana sales and tax and fee revenue figures, along with confirming making more than $10 billion in total sales.
The Marijuana Sales Reports summarizes the total sales made monthly by medical and retail marijuana stores by county.
The Marijuana Tax Reports show state tax and fee revenue collected monthly in the Colorado state accounting system.
The CDOR released the following data for February and January.
|Date
|Marijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
|February 2021
|$34,747,575
|January - February 2021 Calendar Year Total
|$69,728,521
|To Date Total (since February 2014)
|$1,665,175,473
|Date
|Marijuana Sales
|January 2021
|$187,603,697
|January 2021 Calendar Year Total
|$187,603,697
|To Date Total (since January 2014)
|$10,166,397,770
