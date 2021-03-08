Former marine walks thousands of miles to raise funds for cancer patients

News

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A former marine has dedicated his life to helping others, specifically cancer patients, one step at a time.

Jim Hickey estimates he's now walked more than 8,500 miles for different people battling cancer.

Right now, he's in Colorado Springs preparing to walk to Loveland to raise money for Lindsey, a woman living in an assisted living community in Loveland.

That's a 128 mile walk.

Hickey first started this mission to honor his father and bother, both of whom died of cancer within six months of each other.

On his walks, he raises funds for individuals. He welcomes donations, but he says the simply doing a good deed for people in your community helps.

