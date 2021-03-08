Colorado Springs Airport asks for communities help to welcome Southwest Airlines to the Pikes Peak Region

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- If you’re driving around the Pikes Peak region this week, you can expect to see about a hundred businesses hanging up banners in honor of the arrival of Southwest Airlines on Thursday, March 11th.

They're asking the community to join in on welcoming the airlines by hashtagging #COShasHeart on any social media platform, with a picture or video welcoming the airlines to the Springs.

Officials at the Colorado Springs Airport said they’ve already gotten a huge response from businesses wanting to participate. Originally, they only planned on making 50 banners to hand out to 50 businesses; but they received such an overwhelming response, that number doubled.

Officials said the airlines' arrival means big things not only for the airport but our entire city’s economy.

“We are increasing our daily passengers to about 1,800 additional seats per day flying out of the Colorado Springs airport," said Aidan Ryan, Marketing and Communications Manager for the Colorado Springs Airport. "It's huge for us, huge for our community. Not only for our community to fly out of Colorado Springs but for tourism into our city."

Welcome banners for businesses are free and are customizable. Airport officials said you can even opt to have them delivered right to your door.

Banners will be available starting Monday, March 8th.

Businesses can sign up to receive one here.