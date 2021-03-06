Skip to Content
Springs police searching for suspect in Saturday bank robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a bank Saturday morning.

According to police, it happened around 11:40 a.m. at the First Bank located on East Cheyenne Mountain Blvd. A black male suspect walked into the bank, gave a note to the teller and demanded money.

The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of cash.

Detectives from the department's robbery unit responded and are currently investigating.

