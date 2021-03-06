Pueblo District 70 schools will be closed on Monday

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - District 70 schools will be closed on Monday, due to anticipated staff absences and shortages, following Covid-19 vaccine delivery to their staff and educators this weekend.

According to Todd Seip, the Public Information Officer for Pueblo School District 70, all schools in the district will be closed on Monday and there will be no E-Learning or remote learning that will take place that day as well.

According to Seip, vaccines were administered to teachers, substitutes, office staff, bus drivers, food service workers, maintenance, administrators, and coaches on Friday.

Schools are expected to be open as scheduled on Tuesday. For information go to the District 70 website at www.district70.org