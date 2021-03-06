Man suspected of DUI damages police department, after he was released

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A suspect, taken into custody for a possible DUI Friday night, was cited for damages he caused to the police station after police released him from custody.

According to CSPD, officers took a suspected DUI driver into custody, just before midnight on Friday. Police said Joseph Perez-Jerrera Jr. was arrested and taken to the Gold Hill Substation for a breathalyzer test but refused to take one. Perez-Jerrera Jr. was then served and released to wait for a ride.

Investigators said while Perez-Jerrera Jr. was waiting, he reportedly began to strike the front door of the lobby, causing damage to the glass door.

CSPD says Perez-Jerrera Jr. was served and signed a complaint for damages of less than $1,000.