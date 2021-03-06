Colorado State Patrol investigating two-vehicle crash Saturday

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol is investigating, after multiple people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday.

According to CSP, the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on Highway 24, about 9 miles east of Hartsel.

A 25-year-old Colorado Springs resident, driving a 2016 Chrysler 300 was heading east on Highway 24. At the same time, a 31-year-old Cripple Creek resident, driving a 2000 Cadillac DeVille was heading west at the same location.

The Chrysler drifted into the eastbound lane ahead of the Cadillac, which attempted to avoid crashing by braking and steering to the right.

The left front of the Chrysler collided with the Cadillac, causing the Cadillac to spin off the north side of the highway and down an embankment.

The Chrysler also spun, but stopped on the road facing east.

Both people in the Cadillac were flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with serious injuries. However, their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Chrysler was treated on scene.

According to CSP, alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.