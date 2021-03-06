Authorities searching for missing 26-year-old man

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man.

According to the sheriff's office, Vincent Morton was last seen wearing a red and black jacket, red plaid pajama pants and white tennis shoes on Thursday.

He's believed to have left his home in the 1500 block of Maxwell Street on foot around 7 p.m. He has an intellectual disability and left home without a cellphone.

The sheriff's office said Morton does have a history of running away, but is usually only gone for a few hours before returning home. Morton has also never been gone by himself overnight.

If you see him or know where he might be, call 719-390-5555.