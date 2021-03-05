Labor Day Lift Off happening in Colorado Springs Sept. 4 – 6

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs City officials confirmed the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off is happening this year.

Great news! The 2021 @labordayliftoff is confirmed! Mark your calendars for Sept. 4-6🎈🗓️ pic.twitter.com/p7vu1PJyXP — Colorado Springs - Olympic City USA (@OlympicCityUSA) March 5, 2021

In 2020, the traditional hot air balloon event was heavily modified due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Roughly 35 hot air balloons launched from various locations throughout Colorado Springs.

Officials encouraged residents to watch the balloons from the comfort of their homes and listen to radio coverage of the historical ballooning commentary.

According to city officials, the 2020 Labor Day Lift Off was one of the few balloon events that took place during the pandemic. Unfortunately, high winds cut the celebration short.

No word on how the City plans to organize this year's Labor Day Lift.