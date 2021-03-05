COVID-19 vaccine clinics happening this weekend in Fountain

News

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Public Health and two churches are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics this weekend.

The El Paso County Health plans on administering 1,500 Janssen COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals in Phase 1B.3.

Below is a list of people eligible under Phase 1B.3:

The clinic at El Paso County Public Health South from 7:45 a.m. until 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.

Also Saturday, the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with the Payne Chapel AME Church and Colorado Department of Health to host a community vaccine clinic.

A representative with the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church said the clinic aims to vaccinate underserved Coloradans and span a variety of diverse communities.

Saturday's clinic is part of Governor Polis' Vaccines for All plan. Between March 5 and 11, the State of Colorado is allocating vaccines to community-based organizations across the state to host a total of 26 vaccination clinics.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic is March 6, 12 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church. While appointments are preferred, walk-ins are welcome.

For more information on how to get pre-registered, please contact New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at (719)-390-5012 or email newjadmin@hotmail.com.