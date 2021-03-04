California Congresswoman releases social media review, includes posts from Rep. Boebert and Rep. Lamborn

News

(KRDO) -- A Congresswoman from California created a detailed list of public social media posts from Members of the U.S. House of Representatives that openly supported overturning the 2020 presidential election. Representative Doug Lamborn and Representative Lauren Boebert were the only two Congress Members from Colorado included.

The social media review was released by Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, who represents California's 19th District. The review includes posts from representatives from more than 30 states.

In the forward, Lofgren said, "Like former President Trump, any elected Member of Congress who aided and abetted the insurrection or incited the attack seriously threatened our democratic government. They would have betrayed their oath of office and would be implicated in the same constitutional provision cited in the Article of Impeachment. That provision prohibits any person who has previously taken an oath as a member of Congress to support the Constitution but subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion from serving in Congress."

The California representative went on to question "possible recourse for and appropriate action regarding Members' involvement in the January 6th attempt to overthrow the lawful government of the United States."

The social media posts featured were made between November 3, 2020, and January 31, 2021.

Lofgren says the review includes posts directly related to the Capitol riot on January 6, claims regarding the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, and efforts or proposals to invoke the 25th Amendment.

In PDF form, the review is 1,939 pages long. However, each state has its own dedicated PDF file that includes the posts made by representatives.

More than 70 pages were dedicated to social media posts made by Boebert. The most recent post included in the review is from Feb. 1:

At what point do we address @AOC’s radical rhetoric where she casually accuses @TedCruz of attempted murder?



The very same people trying to tell me about tone are the ones making wild accusations. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 1, 2021

Only one page featured a post made by Lamborn, a day before the Capitol riot.

.@realDonaldTrump fought against the liberal media and Big Tech, who refused to cover the scandals of the Biden Crime Family. @POTUS beat a bogus impeachment and the phony Russian collusion hoax.



Tomorrow it's our turn to fight. I will object to the Electoral College Results. — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) January 5, 2021

The day of the Capitol riot, Lamborn sent out the following statement:

"My staff and I are safe. I strongly condemn those individuals that have chosen to incite violence and have put our law enforcement in harm's way. Today is supposed to be a day of constitutional debate, not violence. This is not who we are as Americans."

Immediately after the Capitol riot, Boebert posted several times on social media, including a video where she said she was proud to "have taken a stand on the electoral college certification." This post was included in the review.

In two other immediate posts, she asks for unity and not invoking the 25th Amendment, and acknowledging the death of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Neither of those posts were included in the review.

To read the full social media review, click here.