Colorado Springs doctor advises planning mammograms around COVID vaccine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Swollen lymph nodes are one of the first signs of breast cancer. It's also a side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of this, doctors are urging patients to plan ahead for their annual exams, and not to skip out.

"I've had several patients who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, and then it's sort of related to when they had their vaccine," explains Dr. Laura Pomerenke of UC Health.

Dr. Pomerenke says, because breast cancer and the COVID-19 vaccine have similar side effects, not everyone is able to tell the difference on whether swollen lymph nodes should be of concern.

When the pandemic began, Dr. Pomerenke says people refrained from scheduling mammograms due to COVID concerns. But over the last several weeks, she has seen an increase in the number of patients having choosing to have the exam. She's also performed more biopsies than usual, especially in women who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We are seeing people who, maybe didn't get [an exam] last year, or maybe found something and delayed coming in because of their concerns for COVID," Dr. Pomerenke says.

Dr. Pomerenke is urging patients to plan ahead for their next mammogram. She advises planning your exam before you receive the vaccine, or 4 to 6 weeks after receiving your final dose when side effects from the vaccine have ceased.

"We think it's important to get your mammogram to find these things as early as possible when they're easier to treat and more successful."