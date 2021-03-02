Pueblo police searching for missing and endangered adult

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is looking for Brenda Angel.

Police say she was last seen wearing a red shirt, black leggings, and black shoes with bleach spots on them.

Angel is 52, 5’2”, 280-300 pounds, dyed shoulder-length hair, and a possible small cross tattoo on her left hand.

According to PPD, Angel suffers from mental illness and dementia. She is in need of her prescribed medications, which she takes regularly multiple times a day.

Police say she has no known associates and has no communications devices.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.