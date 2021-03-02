Man rescued by stranger after being pinned under snowmobile

News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Lakewood man is alive after a stranger found him pinned underneath his snowmobile.

Lance McGinn was riding away from his friend when a strong gust of wind knocked him off the snowmobile.

Since he was still tethered to the snowmobile, he was dragged for six minutes, the sled throwing snow and exhaust in his face before shutting off.

Kurt Russell, visiting from Texas, had no idea there was a search going on to find McGinn. On his last lap around the area on his snowmobile, he spotted McGinn's sled.

"I did a 360 and came back around and I could see these legs kicking in there and I turned my snowmobile off and I could hear this sound, help me, help me. He said are you search and rescue?" said Russell.

Even though Russell wasn't designated search and rescue, McGinn credits him for saving his life.

McGinn also said he wanted to share his story to warn others about snowmobile safety.