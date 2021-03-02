La Junta police looking for suspect that threw a rock through a school window

News

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The La Junta Police Department is looking for a suspect who threw a large rock through a school.

According to police, a suspect was caught on camera throwing a large rock through a window of a classroom at the La Junta Intermediate School. This happened on Sunday at about 3:33 a.m.

La Junta Police Department

The suspect was with another person who was wearing light-colored clothing. Police say both individuals were on the south side of the school.

If you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact the La Junta Police Department at (719)-384-2525.





