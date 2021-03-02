Caught on camera: dog abandoned by owner in Colorado Springs neighborhood

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Animal Law Enforcement division of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is searching for the person who abandoned a dog at a park in Southeast Colorado Springs.

Animal law enforcement said it happened at Centre Court Park, just south of the Colorado Springs Airport.

They say they got a call of a dog running loose in the area. After containing the dog, they tried to figure out who its owner was. Animal Law Enforcement said during that search, they received footage from a witness showing the dog was abandoned.

The video shows a dark red, newer model Ford SUV pulling up to the park, letting out a white husky type dog, then pulling away.

Animal law enforcement officers couldn't get a license plate from this footage. The dog was not microchipped or wearing any tags, so they’re hoping someone may be able to help identify who the person in the video is.

If the suspect is caught, they could face a range of consequences.

“They could be charged with cruelty to animals, basically leaving an animal without substance, like food, water, shelter," said Corporal Nichole Michon with Animal Law Enforcement. "There is a jail sentence attached to it, they don’t always get that. Some are required to give a donation to the humane society, or take pet parenting classes.”

Animal Law Enforcement said many people who abandon their animals believe that someone will rescue them, but that is not always the case. Sometimes the animal ends up dead or hurt from being hit by a car, or Animal Law Enforcement simply isn’t able to catch it.

In this instance, however, the abandoned dog was adopted on Friday, February 26th.

If you have any information on the incident, call Animal Law Enforcement at 719-302-8798.