Missing South Fork woman found near Wolf Creek Pass

MINERAL COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mineral County Coroner's Office has identified the remains of the woman found at the scene of a crash on Wolf Creek Pass.

On Feb. 23, a team of local and state law enforcement, search and rescue officials, and others found a vehicle hundreds of feet from the roadway on Wolf Creek Pass.

Approximately 150 feet from where the Ford Focus hatchback was located, Search and Rescue officials found the body of a woman.

On Monday, March 1, the coroner identified the woman as Marlena Rena Mizell, 49, from South Fork. According to the Coroner's Office, Mizell died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries. Toxicology results are pending.

According to the South Fork Police Department, Mizell was reported missing in early January. She was last seen leaving the Rainbow Motel in South Fork just before noon on Jan. 2.

She was reported missing by her boyfriend on. Jan. 3.

The Colorado State Patrol is still considering this investigation open and active.

At this time, investigators do not believe foul play was involved.