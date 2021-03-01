Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President Rod Slyhoff died Monday

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce President Rod Slyhoff has passed away.

Donielle Gonzales, with the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, said Slyhoff had been dealing with some health issues for some time.

“Rod Slyhoff was a prominent figure in town. Helped further commerce, tourism always a cheerleader for Pueblo,” said Gonzales.

According to The Pueblo Chieftain, Slyhoff was set to continue as president and CEO of the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce through 2024.

He served as president since October of 1994. Before that, he served as vice president of membership and small business development, membership director, and account representative.

Slyhoff served on the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years.