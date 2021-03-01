Explosion at distillery sends two workers to hospital

News

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were hospitalized after an explosion at the Elkins Distillery in Estes Park.

According to Estes Valley Fire, the explosion happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The department says the roof and at least one wall of the distillery were seriously damaged in the explosion.

Two employees were taken to the Western States Burn Center at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, about an hour and a half east of Estes Park.

No word on what caused the explosion.



