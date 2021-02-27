Man found dead in field near Fowler Saturday

News

FOWLER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday in a field west of Fowler.

The man's body was discovered near the intersection of Colorado State Highway 167 and Otero County Road LL.

According to the Otero County Sheriff's Office, his cause of death is still under investigation, but said there are no safety concerns to the public.

The man's identity is being withheld, pending notification of kin.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and 16th Judicial District Attorney's Office are also assisting in the investigation.

