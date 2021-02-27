Colorado Springs man in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- CSPD officers responded to a family disturbance early Saturday morning, where they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.
According to police, multiple units were dispatched to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View, around 3:00 am on Saturday.
When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were serious, but non-life-threatening.
The suspect, who police identified as Savion Campbell, was taken into custody without incident. The incident is still under investigation.
This is an apartment complex on the southeast side of town.