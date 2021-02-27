Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:32 am

Colorado Springs man in serious condition after being stabbed multiple times

Courtesy MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- CSPD officers responded to a family disturbance early Saturday morning, where they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to police, multiple units were dispatched to the 4900 block of Copper Springs View, around 3:00 am on Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times. Police said the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were serious, but non-life-threatening.

The suspect, who police identified as Savion Campbell, was taken into custody without incident. The incident is still under investigation.

Crime / El Paso County Crime / Local News

Tom Massmann

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content