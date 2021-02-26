District 60 nutritional workers protest potential changes to program

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Members of District 60's Foodworks program protested outside multiple campuses Friday, in response to potential changes to the department's services.

In a message sent out to employees on February 18th, the district said it is "currently in the process of exploring options for an external management provider for our nutritional services department."

The statement goes on to read, " In the event a new external management provider is selected, the district would request that the new provider retain as many of our current staff as possible. At this point, the district is merely exploring options and NO decision has been made."

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nutrition Services Department has provided meals to children in the community between the ages of 1 to 18.

