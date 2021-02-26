Colorado Springs Salvation Army offers rental assistance program

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO. (KRDO) - This pandemic has put many residents across Southern Colorado in a tough situation financially. For that reason, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is looking to be the helping hand during this time of need.

The Salvation Army in Colorado Springs is continuing their Rental Assistance Program after receiving $2 million from the state of Colorado to continue the program this year. They look to prepare for what they see as a second wave of eviction notices in El Paso County.

In El Paso County, the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs has helped nearly 200 families with over $310,000 in rental and mortgage assistance.

If you can’t pay your rent because your income has been directly affected by COVID-19 you can complete an application for rental assistance, by visiting: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/coehap/Participant

A case manager from The Salvation Army or a partnering agency will reach out to you after submitting your application.