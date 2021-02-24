St. Thomas Medical Hospital celebrates hospital staff members

News

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of healthcare workers at St. Thomas Medical Hospital were recognized Wednesday for their efforts in the medical field.

This was part of the hospital's annual "Years of Service" event, where medical staffers are recognized for serving 10, 20, and sometimes 40 years or more.

Participants in the awards explained how important it was to watch out for each other.

"We have good days and we have bad days, but even without a pandemic, it's like that. But we're a team here at St. Thomas More, so we watch out for each other, our coworkers, all of us associates; so I feel blessed to be able to work with them because this is totally different," said Kim Symons.

The event is typically held at a banquet, but this year team leaders gave artwork, cards, and gift baskets, to those being recognized.



