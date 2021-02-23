Woman shot in north Colorado Springs home

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - CSPD said that on Monday night around 8:15, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 6800 Block of Oak Valley Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and other injuries. The suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and there has been no additional information about her condition. No other information about the shooting has been released by police at this time.