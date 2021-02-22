‘Ranked Choice Voting Framework’ bill advances

News

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, Colorado lawmakers advanced a bill that allows municipal elections using instant runoff voting (IRV) as part of a coordinated election.

The Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections Bill was advanced by a vote of 7-4. If approved, starting in 2023 municipalities located in a single county will be able to use ranked-choice voting during coordinated elections. Municipalities located in multiple counties will begin using it in 2025

The Secretary of State will be required to establish rules, requirements, and specifications for a voting system allowing IRV by March 31, 2022.

“Colorado’s state-of-the-art elections system is a model for the rest of the nation because we’re not afraid to look for new avenues to expand voter access while keeping our elections secure,” said Rep. Chris Kennedy, D-Lakewood. “This bill accomplishes that goal by allowing localities to run ranked-choice elections through their counties and asks the Secretary of State’s office to establish an audit system to ensure the elections are working as they should. While Republicans introduce bill after bill to suppress the vote and limit electoral participation, my Democratic colleagues and I are working hard to improve our democracy and expand participation.”

In Colorado, it's currently used in some municipal races in Basalt, Carbondale, and Telluride. Starting in 2023, Boulder will begin using IRV for municipal elections.

