today at 10:19 pm
Published 9:57 pm

Crash caused power outage near Powers Blvd

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to Colorado Springs police, Powers Blvd. was shut down between Tutt and Stetson Hills just after 9 p.m. on Monday.

Police say a traffic accident resulted in a power outage in the area.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area while crews work.

After about an hour, CPSD confirmed the road was back open.

Shelby Filangi

