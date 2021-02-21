Suspect in parking lot fight accidentally shoots himself

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) - CSPD said a man who was involved in a fight in the parking lot of a business, early Sunday morning, accidentally shot himself while shooting at the business.

According to police, around 1:15 am on Sunday, several officers responded to a business in the 2800 block of South Academy, after callers reported a physical disturbance in the parking lot.

Police said one of those involved in the disturbance, began shooting at the business, and in the process, accidentally shot himself in the leg before fleeing the scene.

Police later found the suspect, who they identified as Jeff Joseph, and took him into custody without incident. No other injuries were reported.