Woodland Park City Council discusses filling mayor’s seat at Thursday’s meeting

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the death of Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr on Tuesday, council members discussed the next steps in filling his seat

On Thursday, Council members started the meeting with a moment of silence to honor Carr, who passed away on Tuesday after his long battle with COVID-19.

There are a few options that will be discussed on how to fill the open position. One option is for the city to accept applications from interested citizens, and the council would then choose one of them to serve out the remainder of Carr's term.

Another option would be to call a special election to fill the seat. The council could also vote to allow Mayor Pro-Tem Hilary LaBarre to fill the position until the next election.

However, when KRDO spoke with Councilmember Jim Pfaff on Wednesday, he believed the council would not be able to come to a general consensus and will have to put this out to the voters in a special election.

The meeting began at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to check back here for the latest updates.