Manitou Springs replaces Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, the Manitou Springs City Council unanimously approved a resolution to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples' Day.

A statement released by the City of Manitou Springs says they recognize that the city was built on the native lands of the Ute, Cheyenne, and Arapahoe indigenous tribes; and the many contributions made to the community by Indigenous Peoples'.

The proposed resolution also said, "the City has a responsibility to oppose the systematic racism towards Indigenous Peoples in the United States."

As a City that was built on the lands of the indigenous peoples of this area, it is our duty to respect their many contributions to our society, and celebrate the knowledge and cultural impact that the indigenous people of this region have had on us all. While doing so, we must also oppose the systemic racism that they have experienced since Europe’s arrival in the United States, and recognize the wrongdoings of past. Mayor John Graham

From now on, the second Monday in October will be known as Indigenous Peoples' Day in Manitou Springs.

