Judge vacates Krystal Kenney’s sentence, moves for resentencing

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An El Paso County judge has vacated Krystal Jean Kenney's sentence and remanded the case for resentencing.

According to court documents, Kenney appealed "the aggravated three-year sentence the district court imposed following her guilty plea to one count of tampering with physical evidence." She claimed that her aggravated sentence was unconstitutional and the district court violated her constitutional rights.

The decision to vacate her sentence was made "because the district court erroneously sentenced Kenney outside the presumptive maximum term."

Kenney was convicted for her role in the murder of Kelsey Berreth. Patrick Frazee tried to get Kenney to kill Berreth multiple times before ultimately committing the murder, himself, inside Berreth's Woodland Park townhome on Thanksgiving Day, 2018. Frazee then called Kenney to help clean up the crime scene, which she admittedly did.

Kenney gave all of the details to prosecutors and testified in court, ultimately securing Frazee's murder conviction.