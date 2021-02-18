Coloradans teaming up to supply resources for Texans impacted by extreme weather

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A coalition of Southern Colorado residents and business owners have teamed-up to provide much needed resources to Texans impacted by this week’s extreme weather.

“I’m a momma. So, as soon as I heard that, I said let’s figure it out,” Colorado Springs resident Justina Baker said.

She along with several others coordinated to collect water, non-perishable food and other necessary supplies to transport to San Antonio, Texas.

The group plans to donate the supplies to residents and healthcare workers in need.

Watch KRDO News Channel 13 starting at 4 p.m. for updates.