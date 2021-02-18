Skip to Content
Coloradans teaming up to supply resources for Texans impacted by extreme weather

Colorado-Texas assistance
Justina Baker

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A coalition of Southern Colorado residents and business owners have teamed-up to provide much needed resources to Texans impacted by this week’s extreme weather. 

“I’m a momma. So, as soon as I heard that, I said let’s figure it out,” Colorado Springs resident Justina Baker said.

She along with several others coordinated to collect water, non-perishable food and other necessary supplies to transport to San Antonio, Texas.

The group plans to donate the supplies to residents and healthcare workers in need.

