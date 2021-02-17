Vestas laid off 450 workers, 120 in Pueblo

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Wednesday, Vestas laid off 450 workers from its Colorado manufacturing plants. Including 120 workers from Pueblo.

The Chieftain reports the company laid off 15% of the workforce at the Pueblo location. Chante Condit-Pottol, the director of marketing and communications for Vestas, said the decision to consolidate its workforce reflects lower near-term market demand.

In total, Vestas laid off 120 workers at its Pueblo tower-manufacturing plant, 50 employees at its Windsor blade factor, and completely shut down its Brighton blade factory.

According to The Chieftain, Vestas is consolidating all blade production in Windsor and plans to repurpose the Brighton blade site into a North American headquarters for its Global Tooling business.

Executive Director for Pueblo Economic Development Corporation Jeff Shaw said that they plan on working with people to find new jobs.

Displaced workers are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation office at (719)-544-2000.