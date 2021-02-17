Snow creates slick roads across Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday afternoon snow began falling in the Colorado Springs area.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office reminded drivers to drive slowly, be patient, and watch out for black ice.

It's cold, snowy, and icy out there. Drive slowly, be patient, and be mindful of black ice. Check https://t.co/BnJUM2W1pH for the latest Road Conditions before traveling across the plains. #ColoradoDriving #WinterDriving 🚗➡️🚔🚒🚧 pic.twitter.com/me5CvIeThW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 17, 2021

To check the roads before heading out, go to CoTrip.