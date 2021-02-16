Woodland Park Mayor, Val Carr, dies from COVID-19

News

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

According to Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre, Carr died on Tuesday after a battle that lasted roughly two months.

Reached by phone late Tuesday evening, LaBarre said he had been hospitalized in Colorado Springs.

Carr was less than a year into his term as mayor after his election in April of 2020.

Prior to that, he served several terms on the city council.

Michael Lawson, City Manager of Woodland Park, says he will meet with other city leaders tomorrow to discuss how to proceed with filling Carr's position.

One option is for the city to accept applications from interested citizens, and the council would then choose one of them to serve out the remainder of Carr's term.

Another option would be to call a special election to fill the seat.

According to Lawson, a celebration of life ceremony will likely be held later this year to remember Carr.

He said Carr's family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the following non-profits:

-Teller Senior Coalition

-Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes out.