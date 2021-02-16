Colorado Springs Fire responds to over 200 cases of broken water pipes
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says over the last few days, they've responded to more than 200 cases of broken water pipes and sprinklers.
They shared video and photos of water flooding out into homes, apartment complexes, and businesses.
In addition to burst pipes, many homeowners are experiencing furnaces working infrequently or completely breaking.
For tips on how to prevent your pipes bursting, click here.
Comments