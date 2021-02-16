Colorado Legislature reconvenes for 2021 session

News

DENVER (KRDO) -- After a brief break to let COVID-19 numbers decrease, the Colorado General Assembly is back in action Tuesday to resume the 2021 regular session.

Dozens of bills were filed in the Colorado State Senate Tuesday, kicking off what is sure to be a busy legislative session. Colorado House members will introduce bills next week.

In January, Gov. Jared Polis signed several bills aimed at providing relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic before the legislators took a break.

So far, some of the bills filed Tuesday include criminal justice reform measures, changes to the way public health orders affect businesses, and many other specific ideas. You can keep up with the new bills and their schedules at this link.

We're looking into the main priorities of the legislature this year as it tackles the needs from the COVID-19 pandemic and looks ahead for the future of the state.