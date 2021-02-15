Two new Sunny Side Markets opening in Fountain and Pueblo

News

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Care and Share Food Bank is opening two new food pantries this week.

Tuesday, a Sunny Side Market is opening in Fountain. In Pueblo, a Sunny Side Market will open to the public on Thursday.

The Fountain market is located at 501 E. Iowa Ave., Fountain, CO 80817, and the Pueblo market location is at 1230 E. 8th St., Pueblo, CO 81001.

Both locations are open multiple days a week, and the hours of operations can be found here.

“We have been dreaming about the possibility of launching a network of Care and Share owned-and-operated food pantries, and we’re thrilled to see it come to fruition,” said Lynne Telford, Care and Share Food Bank CEO. “The main and most effective way we’re able to distribute nearly 22 million pounds of food to our neighbors in need each year is by working with our 282 partner agencies across southern Colorado. But there are some areas where more support is needed to ensure consistent access to food. We’re eager to continue to serve our communities and to get more food to our neighbors in need.”

People interested in shopping at a Sunny Side Market are asked to enroll ahead of time. This is a one-time enrollment. During the first visit to a market, a volunteer or team member will issue a personal key card that will allow for quick, self-guided check-ins for future visits.

You can enroll by clicking here.

Due to COVID-19, only a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time and masks must be worn.