Perseverance expected to reach Mars Feb. 18

News

(KRDO) -- In two days, a rover sent by NASA is expected to land on the surface of Mars.

According to CNN, Perseverance, NASA's most sophisticated rover to date, should land on Thursday around 3:55 p.m. ET.

This is the first mission that will focus on searching for potential signs of life on another planet.

Perseverance will have to endure the difficult Mars landing, known as "seven minutes of terror."

However, the rover is protected by technology created in Colorado by Lockheed Martin. According to the aerospace company, they've been helping NASA successfully reach Mars since the 1970s.

For more information on the expedition and how to watch the landing of Perseverance, click here.