Kaiser Permanente working to help vaccinate 70% of seniors and one-third of educators

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The State has two weeks left to meet its goal of vaccinating 70% of people 70 and older. Still, many seniors say they're struggling to get an appointment.

Kaiser Permanente's Chief Operating Officer Kelli Kane says they gave out 19,000 vaccines over the weekend. Out of those doses, 13,000 went to teachers and 6,000 went to people 70 and up.

However, Kane says that doesn't mean educators are being prioritized over others.

"We are continuing to work through that 70+ age group and dedicating most of our, actually almost all of our weekday appointments to that age group," said Kane.

Right now, weekday appointments are almost exclusively for seniors. Kane says weekend appointments are when educators can get shots.

According to Kane, Governor Jared Polis asked Kaiser to vaccinate a third of their school district partners each week for the next three weeks.



Last week, Gov. Polis said Colorado is still on track to vaccinate 70% of people 70 and older by the end of February.

For information on how to contact a vaccine provider for people 70 and older, click here.