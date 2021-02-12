Valentine’s Day cheer to elderly communities from Pueblo’s Meals on Wheels

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Meals on Wheels' in Pueblo is delivering meals, and gift donations during this Valentine's Day holiday.

Donations have come from the Leeward Pronghorn Solar Park and Deliza Klovas’ fourth-grade class at Belmont Elementary School, which include crossword puzzles and handwritten messages.

Elderly, who are older than 60 years, are able to receive the holiday gifts after registering to be part of the program.

Friday, volunteers are delivering baskets to Pueblo's elderly community. The program helps support members of nine congregate sites, who are normally able to come to cafeteria-style events and receive meals. But with COVID, all Congregate meal participants will be delivered their meals for the foreseeable future for safety reasons.

Donations are still needed and being accepted for this week and future events. If you would like to help out, volunteer, or serve as a driver, you can call Jane Schifferdecker at 719-553-3422. She is taking care of all donations as well.