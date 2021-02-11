Victim airlifted to hospital after crash near Colorado Springs Airport

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to a crash east of the Colorado Springs Airport Thursday when one patient was reported to be trapped in a vehicle.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. on Marksheffel Boulevard near Drennan Road. According to CSFD, one person was flown to a local hospital for treatment.

CSFD says the section of Marksheffel Boulevard will be closed temporarily while the crash is cleaned up.

We're working on getting more information on the cause of the crash.