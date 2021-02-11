Semi collides with train, driver in hospital

News

AULT, Colo. (KRDO) -- State Highway 14 was shut down for several hours Thursday morning after a train collided with a semi-truck.

CDOT said the semi was hit east of U.S. 85. Local detours were in place, but drivers were asked to avoid the area. The road opened back up around noon.

According to 9News, Ault Police responded to the accident at 7:23 a.m. The semi-truck, hauling a trailer, was hit at a rail crossing.

The driver of the semi suffered serious injuries and was taken to Northern Colorado Medical Center.

APD and Union Pacific told 9News this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Germer at 970-834-1136, ext. 221.

No word on who was at fault or what led to the collision.