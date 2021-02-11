People with dementia twice as likely to contract COVID-19, according to a new study

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People living with dementia have a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 and are more likely to experience severe effects, according to a new study.

Researchers analyzed data collected from electronic health records of 61.9 million adults in the U.S.

They found those with dementia were twice as likely to contract COVID-19 compared to the general population, even after adjusting for risk factors including old age, living in a nursing home and other pre-existing health conditions.

The study also found African Americans living with dementia were nearly three times as likely to be infected by the virus.

Watch KRDO News Channel 13 beginning at 5 p.m. for updates.