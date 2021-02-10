WATCH: Senators to hear opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial
WASHINGTON (AP) - Opening arguments are set to begin in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
An emotional first day ended Tuesday with the Senate voting to hear the case for convicting the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol.
On Wednesday, House Democrats prosecuting the case and the former president’s attorneys will lay out their opposing arguments before the senators, who are serving as jurors.
The defense lost the vote seeking to halt the trial on constitutional grounds, 56-44. Trump fumed over his lawyers’ performance, and allies were questioning the defense strategy.
A highlight of the prosecution case was a video mixing Trump's remarks with the rioting.
“I’ll be quite frank with you,” Castor said. “We changed what we were going to do on account that we thought that the House managers’ presentation was well done.”
He called the Democrats “brilliant speakers” and said he “loved listening to them.”
The only reason I can think of why a defense attorney would make statements like this and still not be concerned for Trump’s case is if it is already known that the jury (Senate) is already rigged and will not / cannot convict. Which means that enough of the Republicans will not follow their sworn Constitutional obligation and remain impartial until all of the facts of the case are heard. They, just like was observed throughout the last Impeachment hearing, will vote party line to keep Trump and themselves from being held accountable, even is some do, it will not be enough to do what is needed and required by law.
Does knowing this outcome has the highest probability of coming to fruition mean that we should simply just roll over and concede to this barbarism? My belief is no, in the face of opposition it is not only our duty but our obligation to take a stand against all opposition, from all enemies both foreign and domestic.
Will this Impeachment fail, just like the last, more than likely, bot not because of the reasons the Republicans believe. It is because our Government will not do their job as they have sworn to uphold. This isn’t a political show, this is an active viewing of the failure of our Governmental institution on the grandest scale yet seen in America.
Former President Donald J. Trump is the same as every other citizen, except he has the financial ability to purchase his way out of an attempted insurrection, and the Republican senators don’t understand why the only supporters they have left are the ones that have the same radical and extreme beliefs that parallel with Trump’s narrative. Because who else would continue supporting the Republican Party after they went all in with Trump.