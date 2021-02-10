Pueblo police searching for suspect in bank robbery

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo police are searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to PPD, a suspect entered Pueblo Bank and Trust at 2127 Jerry Murphy Rd. and passed a note to a teller demanding money.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender man. He was wearing a black hat with an unknown emblem, dark sunglasses, a black mask, a black jacket, black gloves, black pants, and black sandals with black socks.

Police say the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Fillmore at (719)-320-6044. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.