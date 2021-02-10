Pueblo opens up Transit Center as overflow warming shelter

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In preparation for overnight single-digit temperatures, city officials in Pueblo announced the city's transit center on Court Street will operate as an overnight warming shelter.

The shelter opens at 6 p.m., and occupants must leave by 6 the following morning.

Kathy Kline, the executive director of the Pueblo Rescue Mission, said the transit center has already helped them with overflow.

“We’re feeding a lot of folks, so we’ve advised them when they’re finished eating to go to the transit," said Kline. "We did that last night, so there was several of them.”

Though the Pueblo Rescue Mission can still offer people food, they can’t offer them a bed.

With all 100 beds in the facility occupied, they’ve had to turn people away.

“That’s happened a time or two because we’ve maxed out," said Kline. "With quite a few people on the floor from time to time, which is why it’s such good news the transit is open.”

The Pueblo Mayor's office did not confirm if the transit center would open for overflow every time there is extremely cold weather.

Officials with the Pueblo Rescue Mission made it clear they are not an overnight shelter, and that those who stay there are long-term as a part of their transition program. Many of those people require extra care, which requires extra room.

“The majority of people who come into the facility have physical limitations," said Kline. "We’re having to pull bunks apart so that limits our space even more.”

The Pueblo Transit Center will be operating as an overflow warming shelter until Sunday. It is located at 123 Court Street.