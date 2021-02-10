Money Matters: gas prices on the rise and CARES act provides families financial help

News

(KRDO) -- Gas prices continue to rise according to AAA. Right now, the average cost per gallon is $2.46, which's up 4 cents from last week and 16 cents from last month.

A spokesperson for the agency believes the trend will likely continue. They say prices could rise another 10 cents per gallon before leveling off.

The largest rise in weekly gas prices was in Florida, Michigan, and West Virginia.

In Pueblo, families might have a break on their bills thanks to CARES Act funding.

Pueblo County Commissioners approved $300,000 to go to families needing help with rent, mortgage payments, and utilities.

Priority help will go to people living in the county, but outside of city limits.

Contact the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo or the Salvation Army Pueblo to apply. Any other government assistance must be disclosed, and applicants have to have proof of economic hardship due to the pandemic.

To contact the Catholic Diocese of Pueblo call (719)-544-4233

To contact the Salvation Army Pueblo call (719)-543-3656